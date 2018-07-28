Man fatally shot in Montclare: police

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Officers responded to a person down about 4:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of West Grand Avenue and found a 26-year-old man on a sidewalk, Chicago Police said.

The man had a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was pronounced, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately released details about the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.