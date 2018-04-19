Man found dead on CTA train near Howard: police

A man was found dead on a CTA train early Thursday near the Howard station on the North Side.

CTA employees found the 56-year-old man unresponsive in a train car at 2:43 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago Police. He was dead at the scene and had no visible injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about his death.

All Skokie-bound Yellow Line trains and Linden-bound Purple Line trains were temporarily boarding at the 95th-bound Red Line platform while police investigated, according to service alerts from the CTA. Normal boarding resumed with residual delays about 5:20 a.m.