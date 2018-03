Man hits tree, dies in fiery Aurora crash

A man died Thursday evening when he drove into a tree in west suburban Aurora.

The 30-year-old was driving an Infiniti west on Molitor from Interstate 88 when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, according to Aurora police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Kane County Coroner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death. He was the sole occupant of the Infiniti, the model and year of which weren’t immediately known.

More details weren’t provided.