Man shot in hand in Chatham

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking at 5:48 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Yale when another male hopped out of a dark-colored sedan and shot him in the hand, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.