Man shot in Little Village drive-by attack

A man was shot early Sunday in a Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood attack.

The 21-year-old was standing on the corner at 5:21 a.m. when a black vehicle drove up to him in the 2400 block of South Whipple and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle sped away west on 25th Street.

The man was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Less than seven hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was shot about a block away in the same neighborhood.