Boy, 11, found dead with head trauma in West Pullman home: police

Police investigate a home at 902 W. 119th St. where an 11-year-old was found dead with head trauma. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police were conducting a homicide investigation after finding an 11-year-old boy dead in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Emergency crews responded about 1 a.m. to the 900 block of West 119th Street and found the boy unresponsive on the floor of a home with blunt force trauma to his head, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were being questioned about the death, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the fatality.