Police were conducting a homicide investigation after finding an 11-year-old boy dead in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Emergency crews responded about 1 a.m. to the 900 block of West 119th Street and found the boy unresponsive on the floor of a home with blunt force trauma to his head, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were being questioned about the death, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the fatality.