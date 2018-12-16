Police are looking for the family of an elderly woman who was found in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side Sunday afternoon and brought by ambulance to a hospital.
Stefania Wojtyla, who was believed to be between 70 and 93-years-old, was found at 3455 North Oleander Ave. and was brought to Resurrection Medical Center about 2:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Wojtyla is described as a 5-foot white woman weighing about 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.