Police looking for family of elderly woman found in Belmont Heights, brought to hospital

Police are looking for the family of an elderly woman who was found in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side Sunday afternoon and brought by ambulance to a hospital.

Stefania Wojtyla, who was believed to be between 70 and 93-years-old, was found at 3455 North Oleander Ave. and was brought to Resurrection Medical Center about 2:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Wojtyla is described as a 5-foot white woman weighing about 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.