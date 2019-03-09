Police officer shot in Humboldt Park: reports

A Chicago police officer was shot Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side, according to unconfirmed reports.

According to radio chatter, the officer was shot about 7:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue.

Police did not immediately confirm details about the shooting. The condition of the officer was not released.

SWAT teams were responding to the area.

Check back for details