Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/09/2019, 07:26pm

Police officer shot in Humboldt Park: reports

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
email

A Chicago police officer was shot Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side, according to unconfirmed reports.

According to radio chatter, the officer was shot about 7:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue.

Police did not immediately confirm details about the shooting. The condition of the officer was not released.

SWAT teams were responding to the area.

Check back for details

David Struett

Currently Trending