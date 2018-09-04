2nd Rialmo fight caught on video: ‘He’s a cop … but he’s drunk,’ witness says

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released more than a dozen video clips Tuesday showing embattled Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in a fight on the Northwest Side.

The scuffle, captured on several surveillance and cellphone cameras, happened in July, just days after Rialmo — who fatally shot Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier in 2015 — was acquitted of battery charges that stemmed from another bar fight he was in last December.

In a cellphone video, a shirtless Rialmo can be seen and heard exchanging words with the man holding the cellphone.

Rialmo and another man are seen grabbing each other by the wrists while standing on the sidewalk. The man shooting the video says, “He’s a cop. Supposedly a cop. But he’s drunk.”

Rialmo responds, “You can’t be a man about it though, right? You can’t be a man about it?”

Another man corrals Rialmo into the street as the officer continues to direct his ire at the man holding the cellphone. Eventually, Rialmo can be seen throwing the man in the street to the ground, saying “Get the f— off me, bitch.”

In a police report also released by COPA, officers said that Rialmo was at Teaser’s Pub in the 7100 block of West Higgins when he got into a “verbal altercation” and was escorted out. Rialmo said another man spilled a drink on him.

Both parties left the bar but ran into each other again near a Taco Burrito King restaurant close by.

Soon after, police said, Rialmo threw the man to the ground. He suffered a cut to his lip, though, police noted, all parties declined medical treatment.

Rialmo told police that the other men were the aggressors and started to shove him first.

None of the three was arrested, though all were considered “mutual combatants,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at the time.

A CPD Internal Affairs investigation into the fight remains open, police said Tuesday.

Rialmo’s attorney, Joel Brodsky, said after the skirmish, his client took a Breathalyzer test which registered a 0.00 blood-alcohol content.

“The guy taking the video was yelling at Rialmo that ‘he’s drunk’ when he was not … and the other guy was pushing Rialmo and Rialmo defended himself,” Brodsky said in an email. “Rialmo had his shirt off because these two guys had spilt beer on him soaking his shirt with beer. This is much ado about nothing.”

Rialmo still faces possible discipline from the Chicago Police Board for the shooting of LeGrier and Jones. COPA is still investigating his role in the December 2017 fight, as well.

Rialmo was assigned to desk duty after the LeGrier/Jones shooting and was stripped of his police powers after he was charged in the December 2017 fight.

In 2006, two other off-duty Chicago Police officers were in the same Taco Burrito King at Higgins and Harlem when they were caught on camera beating an ex-con. Both resigned from the department.