Search continues for missing Northwestern student

Gabriel Corona was last seen in this jacket. | Evanston police

Authorities are continuing a search for a Northwestern University undergraduate student who went missing Tuesday morning as a dangerous cold snap enveloped the region.

Gabriel Corona, 24, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a CTA surveillance camera at the Washington-Wabash L station, according to statements from university police chief Bruce Lewis and Evanston police spokesman Ryan Glew.

Corona’s roommate reported him missing after he didn’t return that day, Glew said. Family and friends have not heard from Corona, who did not take his cell phone when he left his apartment.

Northwestern Police announced Friday that they would perform an extensive search for Corona over the weekend. The search will include more than 200 buildings on both Chicago and Evanston campuses.

Foul play is not suspected, Glew said, but he added that the dangerously freezing temperatures in the area means “there is great concern for Corona’s safety.”

Corona is described as a 5-foot-10, 240-pound man and was last seen wearing a black coat, Lewis said.

He is known to hang out near Northwestern’s Evanston campus and various locations in Chicago, Lewis said. He often takes the CTA or Metra for transportation.

The native of northwest suburban Marengo is studying art theory and practice, Lewis said.

Anyone with information on Corona’s whereabouts is asked to call Evanston police at (847) 866-5040.

The search for Corona comes after deadly cold weather descended on the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday. In a separate case, a student from the University of Iowa died Wednesday after he was found unconscious outside near his dorm in deep freezing temperatures.