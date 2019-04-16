1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Harvey apartment

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded at an apartment complex in south suburban Harvey.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Monday to a call of shots fired in the 15200 block of Page Avenue, according to Harvey spokesman Sean Howard.

Shaquille Winston had been shot multiple times there about an hour earlier, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Emergency responders tried to save him, but Winston was pronounced dead on arrival at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Howard said. He lived in Lansing.

Another man was wounded in the same shooting and showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound, Howard said. He was driven there by his brother.

Harvey police are conducing a homicide investigation.

