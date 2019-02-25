Teen boy dies, 2 others wounded in shootings on Sunday

A teenage boy was killed and two men were wounded in Chicago shootings on Sunday.

The 17-year-old died at night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood after someone shot him in the head. He had been arguing with two males when the shooting unfolded about 9 p.m. inside an apartment in the 800 block of West 77th Street, according to Chicago police.

The teen was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Another teen was wounded in a shooting during the afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. The 19-year-old was standing with someone on a sidewalk at 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Hirsch Street when a male emerged from a alley and fired shots, police said. He was struck in his leg and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

A man was shot during the first minutes of Sunday in a drive-by attack in Gresham. At 12:16 a.m., the 32-year-old was wounded while standing on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 78th Street, police said. He got shot in the leg by someone in a blue sedan and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Saturday, six people were shot in Chicago, including a woman found dead on a sidewalk.