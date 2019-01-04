2 killed in Bronzeville, 8 others wounded in Thursday shootings

Two people were killed and eight others wounded in 24 hours of citywide gun violence Thursday.

The double homicide happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Someone fired multiple shots at a gray Dodge Avenger in the 5000 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago police. The driver was shot in the chest while the front-seat passenger was shot in the face.

Marcus M. Clark and Wilbert Morris, both 25, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Clark lived in Bronzeville and Morris lived in the South Shore neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said. A third person inside the car was not injured and was being questioned by detectives as a witness, police said.

In nonfatal shootings: