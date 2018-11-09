Trio sought in armed robberies of tow-truck driver in Englewood: police

Police were warning South Side residents about a pair of recent robberies of tow-truck drivers in the Englewood neighborhood.

Both times, a tow-truck company was called to pick up a car, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Upon arrival, one of the three males would distract the driver while his two accomplices walked in armed with handguns.

The three would then rob the tow-truck drivers of their cash, wallets and cell phones, police said, before running away.

The suspects were described as between 15 and 21 years old and may be wearing masks over their faces.

The incidents occurred:

about 3:54 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 7100 block of South Morgan; and

about 5:20 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 7100 block of South May.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.