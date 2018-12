Man shot multiple times in West Pullman

A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was shot in his face and shoulder about 4:35 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Police said he took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Circumstances of the shooting were not yet released.