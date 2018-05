Woman, 20, shot while driving in West Englewood

A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon while she drove in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the 20-year-old was driving in the 6800 block of South Damen when she heard gunshots and was struck in the buttocks, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.