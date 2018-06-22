Woman found strangled in Fernwood neighborhood garage identified

The identity of the a woman found strangled June 12 in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side was released Friday.

Nicole L. Ridge, 47, was found about 8:30 a.m. inside a garage in the first block of West 104th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy the next day found she was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. Her home address remained unknown.

Area South detectives were investigating. No one was in custody or had been charged as of Friday, police said.