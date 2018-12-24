Trump has shown the world he is unfit to be president

President Donald Trump makes a statement on the possible government shutdown before signing criminal just reform legislation in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I love my country in spite of its many flaws, but am disillusioned, disheartened and disappointed in the performance of President Donald Trump and those who defend him.

Hardly a week goes by without some drama or controversy hitting the news because of something he has said or done.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

He has demonstrated to the world that he is not fit to be president. He has sowed division, hatred and distrust and disparaged major institutions such as the media, the FBI, the Justice Department and the judiciary. What a poor example for the youth of our country.

This country overcame a demagogue years ago by the name of Joseph McCarthy, a senator who tried to instill fear in the country by claiming there was a communist behind every bush. Somehow, someway, we will survive demagogue Trump, a president who wants us to believe that every person who comes across the border is a danger to our way of life.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park

Trump is right on Syria



Donald Trump’s correct decisions to get our troops out of Syria and to start the drawing down of troops from Afghanistan should be applauded. The so-called war on terror has cost our nation a staggering $5 trillion, and far higher price has been in the soldiers killed and maimed physically and psychologically. And, please, let’s not forget the thousands of innocent civilians who have been slaughtered. Bring home all the troops from the Middle East. Restore the United States as a humanitarian nation, not a destroyer of human rights.

Edward David Juillard, Morgan Park

Destroying high school football

While I understand your criticism of the Illinois High School Association, the association didn’t make this decision to reorganize sports or decide how the votes would count. That was the work of principals from around Illinois for decades. And they have finally destroyed high school football.

Brent Garrison, Woodlawn