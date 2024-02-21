Getting rid of school choice and police in schools is about politics, not what’s best for kids and families

Where families decide to send their children to school is one of the most personal and important decisions that can be made. The Chicago Public Schools Board of Education is considering taking that choice, along with other important choices, away from families.

If school choice is taken away from parents, we should prepare for the worst for our children and our city. Parents will look for communities where they can find real choices, options, and programs that make the most sense for their children. Families may decide to move away from Chicago, searching for school systems that put students first.

The Board of Education’s resolution outlines a five-year plan to strategically dismantle the current school choice system. Five of our CPS selective enrollment high schools are continuously ranked in the top 100 high schools nationally. The achievements and accomplishments of our students and staff should be celebrated, not systematically deconstructed.

The resolution also calls for more investment in local neighborhood schools, which is vital to the vibrancy of our communities. Uplifting neighborhood schools while supporting school choice can strengthen all of our public schools. In many cases, charter and selective enrollment schools become our neighborhood schools. They are community anchors that drive engagement, involvement, pride, and identity, just like our unique neighborhood schools do. We believe we can invest in our neighborhood schools while continuing to promote our selective enrollment schools and all of their benefits.

In the meantime, CPS is putting another critical choice on the table and looking to make a blanket decision for all schools. CPS leadership wants to remove police officers from providing security in our schools even though some administrators and parents prefer police presence. Many parents and school leaders see the benefits, including having police available immediately when there’s an incident and regular coordination with the Chicago Police Department on what’s happening in the community. Not to mention many CPD officers in schools have strong and positive relationships with students, serving as coaches and mentors as well.

Unfortunately these CPS initiatives are part of a troubling pattern we see emerging. City leaders are finding solutions for problems that don’t exist. They are focused on fulfilling political agendas instead of doing the work that keeps our city moving and working. The Board of Education’s resolution to dismantle school choice and the decision to remove police from our schools prescribes a blanket approach that strips families of a say in their children’s education and safety with widespread ramifications.

We hope CPS will reconsider its approach to these issues and not lose sight of the residents and families that make our city the best in the world. Let’s give the people of Chicago the voices and empowerment they need to ensure their students, families and by extension, our city, succeed far into the future.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th), Ald. Monique Scott (24th), Ald. Felix Cardona (31st), and Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) are members of Chicago City Council. State Rep. Mike Kelly is a Democrat from the 15th District. State Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar is a Democrat from the 22nd District.

