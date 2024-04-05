Local school council elections are coming. Be sure to cast your vote.

Chicago’s local school councils are powerful drivers for community voice and engagement in schools. As we approach the upcoming LSC elections on April 10 and 11, I want to encourage Chicagoans to come out and vote.

My family’s life in Chicago feels deeply linked with Irma C. Ruiz Elementary in Pilsen. My mother was pregnant with my oldest sister as they were building the school. Attending Ruiz Elementary was a defining educational experience. My teachers' support and belief in me opened my eyes to possibilities in our city and beyond. At Ruiz, I gained exposure to drama, art, and music and the inherent talent within our own community.

After completing college, an opportunity my parents never had, and teaching in Mexico, I returned to Pilsen. I decided to run for our school's LSC, as a way to give back to the school and the community that has given me so much.

LSCs are a unique feature of Chicago's educational system, allowing parents, teachers, community members, and students to have a direct impact on the administration and direction of their schools. It's a model that recognizes the importance of local voices to make sure schools serve the needs and reflect the values of their communities.

Opinion bug Opinion

Established by the Chicago School Reform Act of 1988, LSCs were created as a response to widespread demands for more accountability and improvement in schools. Today, there are over 500 LSCs across Chicago. Each council plays an important role in the governance of its respective school and makes decisions on spending, principal selection, and programs that our kids know and love.

Unfortunately, parents and community members, even those deeply engaged and committed to their schools, may not be aware of this opportunity and its potential.

My own family is no exception. Raising five children at Ruiz Elementary kept my mom busy, and the idea of running for the LSC felt impossible. Spanish being her primary language might have made her feel less comfortable getting involved. Parents like my mom, deeply invested in their children's success, haven't always felt like the LSC is a place for their voice. Language barriers, work schedules, or simply not knowing what the LSC does can all be hurdles. But these are people whose voices truly matter.

I decided to run for the LSC at Ruiz to change the perception of which voices and perspectives deserve a seat at the table — and because I recognize the role that schools play in our community. I want to help create a future where children can find success right where they grow up, surrounded by familiar faces who have mentored and inspired them from a young age. I envision a future where students in Chicago, including those from Mexican-American families like mine, take pride in their community, knowing they can reach their goals and create a positive impact right where they are.

As we look to the LSC elections on April 10 (for elementary schools) and April 11 (for high schools), I urge you to recognize the value of your vote. Be sure to look up where to cast your vote (at cps.edu/inactive/locator) and add the election date to your calendar.

LSC elections are a chance for all of us to shape the direction of our schools and, by extension, our communities. In Chicago, we should be proud that our schools are governed locally, by principals and community members who know our families and students best. As our schools face challenges like declining enrollment and budget constraints, the role of LSCs as advocates has never been more important.

Together, we can ensure that our schools are places where every child is valued, supported, and inspired to achieve their fullest potential. That starts by voting in the LSC elections this coming week.

Patricia Mota is an LSC member for Irma Ruiz Elementary School in Pilsen. Senior Manager at The Chicago Public Education Fund (The Fund), a nonprofit organization that improves public schools in Chicago

