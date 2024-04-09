Chicago fishing: Slouching toward spring

It feels like we are finally truly slouching toward spring around Chicago fishing and that leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

ILLINOIS SPRING TROUT

The season opened Saturday, April 6.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

The Illinois trout opener on Saturday was good from the reports I received from my customers. Lake Atwood in the Hollows Conservation Area is the closest to Dave’s Bait and Tackle.

Those 16 and older need a fishing license and inland trout stamp. Daily bag is five. Nearby sites include (Cook County) Axehead, Belleau, Green, Horsetail, Saq Quarry East, Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA; (DuPage) Grove, Pickerel, Silver; (Kankakee) Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek in Kankakee River SP; (Kendall) Big Lake, Silver Springs SFWA; (Lake) Sand Lake, Illinois Beach SP; (McHenry County) Lake Atwood, Piscasaw Creek; (Will) Lake Milliken, Des Plaines SFWA.

Smelt

Jef Walczak messaged the photo at the very top and this from Saturday night at Montrose:

Well dale there is little hope just hit 2 100% rainbow smelt! Lol

Season runs through April 30. Chicago Park District regulations the same — nets may go in at 7 p.m., must be out of the parks by 1 a.m., no open fires, no closed tents, no parking on grass or sidewalks.

Update on Chicago passes

Now that Park Bait reopened, parking passes may be bought there. Stay tuned for other sites to soon sell passes.

Chicago Park District parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

. . . Bass fishing on ponds has also turned on with the warning temperatures.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a largemouth bass caught from local waters. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap from this past weeks fishing. Some days you have to make lemonade out of lemons. The weather was not very nice today. There was about 40 minutes of partial sun, but that was all I was going to get. The rest of the day was rain and very strong wind gusts. The best bait of the day was a BPF Lures lipless crank worked just over the top of the weeds to entice a few strikes from some willing bass. FINS Braids spin 5 braid with a fluorocarbon leader paired with a 4:7:1 bait caster and a medium action rod was the perfect setup to work the bait slow enough as bass were not very aggressive today. Water temps dropped into the low 50’s, but there is some good news ahead. This weeks forecast looks to be the best so far of the early spring season. A few 70 degree days and a new moon will kickstart the bite. . . . TTYL Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

Rob Abouchar took the Leyden bass fishing club to Skokie Lagoons and team member Artem F caught a keeper largemouth. Provided photo

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The persistent cold nights, and cloudy windy rainy days slowed the already tough bite on island lake. Throwing hard bairs was fruitless. The only artificial bait to get a nibble was a blue swim jig and rage craw. The minnow slowed a bit as well. We did land a good bass and a big yellow bullhead cat that looked plump and full of eggs ready to spawn. In the garden the daffodils hyacinths giving a nice show in the cool conditions . Grape muscari coloring up. The tulips like the bass still reluctant to bloom in this cool corner of Illinois. On Saturday i took some of the Leyden bass fishing club to the Skokie lagoons for an outing to prepare for sectionals there in may. As we arrived a Bald Eagle was seen perched high in a dead tree. The water there was high stained and cool. One of the club members Artem F got a nice keeper on a small red crawfish crank. Ive fished the lagoons and it can be tough but there are good ones to be caught there. Hopefully during sectionals. Tight lines and good health! Rob

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said small crappie at Tampier and crappie and trout at Sag Quarries.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said they are catching good blues on cutbait or bluegills.

Bob Johnson holds a largemouth bass from Braidwood Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - Got out on the right day for fishing Saturday on Braidwood. Early morning was chilly but Bass were active. Several bites on crainkbaits and Ned rigs in deeper water off structure then worked reeds for shallow bites. Water temps about same with cold at 64 and warm just over 70. Fished a tournament for first time in years and enjoyed getting that competitive edge going again. 15 of the 20+ boats weighed in a limit of 3 with big bass at 4.72. A good day!

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

Click herefor a preview that gives hope for a good year.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

NOTE: As of Tuesday morning, the upper and lower rivers were closed to boating and the Chain was no-wake. Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

Crappie caught from shore on a Chain O’Lakes channel by Arden Katz and Roger Jackson. Provided by Arden Katz

Arden Katz, who sent the photo above, said shore fishing channels for crappie is good (maybe because of the high water) with Bobby Garland Baby Shad; he said bluegill are also in the channel.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

CHICAGO RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said catfish are being caught on the South Branch/Sanitary Ship Canal.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year [2023], but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy.

SPRING LAKE:Open.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Reopens May 1.

FOX RIVER

As of Thursday, the river from the mouth of the Fox River at Pistakee Lake, south to the Bridge Street Bridge (Millington), is closed to boating.

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, The Fox is running every bit as high as advertised. It’s also muddied up, fast and cold. I fished the mouth of a tributary thinking that maybe someone would swim up the trib a short way to escape the heavy current, but no takers. The tribs are running high too but have better clarity. I looked at the same one on consecutive days after the rains had ended and it wasn’t dropping much, if at all. It will be a while before conditions return to normal. My neighbors did catch a nice smallmouth on the Fox-from what little slack water there is right now-just before I got there yesterday. At least the birding was a lot better than the fishing. Lots of wood ducks have arrived: some were seen flying or swimming on the Fox; others were heard in the flooded timber. I also bumped an eagle off his perch right at the mouth of a Fox trib.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

. . . The Fox River continues to be flooded and hard to fish with a lot of floating debris. As the water level comes down catfishing, walleye and small mouth should be good. Panfish are in the channels and can be caught on minnows or wax worms.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

ILLINOIS RIVER

The Illinois is projected to be at flood stage through Friday at Starved Rock and LaSalle.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said customers are getting white bass at Seneca.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said the best for coho and other species has been 39th and 63rd and sometimes McCormick and Northerly Island; smallmouth being caught at Montrose on 2.8-inch Keitechs wall fishing at Montrose Harbor

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning, Dale. Salmon and Trout fishing has been hit or miss. Some are doing well and getting there limit while others get skunked. When the winds are out of the N/N-E fish turn on, winds change they slow up. It’s been mostly a large minnow or night crawler bite but they are also hitting spawn sacs, shrimp, shad, artificial baits etc...The eclipse was interesting. Not sure if it made fish more active but they were biting. Reports of Smallmouth getting active. Still a Perch here and there by those fishing for Coho on powerlines. I did have a gentleman tell us he went out to test his smelt equipment and was out for an hour and caught 15. He may be the only one that has tried so far lol. The Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee will be holding its monthly meeting Thursday April 18th, 10AM at the 31st Street Harbor. It is an open meeting. We’d like to get more anglers involved so if you can make it we’d love to have you! Have a good week.

LaSALLE LAKE

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said that Nitro worms are taking catfish.

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Weather nice last couple days people out fishing everywhere. Coho bite for trollers from Michigan city to east Chicago fishing 20 to 40ft of water dodger and flys, spoons and brads thinfish doing the job. Crappie action on lake George in Hobart using minnows and Rufus jr jigs tipped with waxworms Crappie action at the marinas around the docks good at Cedar lake using Rufus jr jigs tipped with waxworms.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Site hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Adam Honiotes at Boondocks reported that water is 47, some crappie on Tuesday; not much on walleye; catfish are biting from shore.

Boondocks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The restaurant opens Saturday, April 13, and will be open Sundays and Saturdays, 11-8 p.m., through April.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Details on the Grand Opening for the new Fish Tech in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Provided

Jeremy Jakiel sent a reminder on the opening celebration in Kenosha over the weekend.

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said everybody is catching fish, mostly coho with a few kings, but the bite moved deeper to 35-50; pier is slow; some catfish in the St. Joseph River by the bank and new hotel.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted Tuesday: