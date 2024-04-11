The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Go & Show: First Goose Lake Fishing Show and Tackle Swap arrives Saturday

The show includes fishing seminars and product demos.

By  Dale Bowman
   
The first Goose Lake Fishing Show and Tackle Swap is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. That leads — or is — Go & Show for this week.

Tickets are $5. Those 18 and younger get in free. The show includes fishing seminars and product demos.

Ken "Husker" O''Malley, who will do one of the seminars, gave this explanation on Facebook:

The first annual Goose Lake Fishing Show and Tackle Swap will take place on Saturday, April 13th!! This will be located at 3935 Goose Lake Rd, Morris, IL 60450, aka the Goose Lake Bar Hall from 10am-3pm! This is all to benefit this year’s GLA Kids Fishing Tournament and our local youth/high-school fishing/sports clubs!!

Show season is winding down, but the master list of shows, classes and swap meets is at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2023/11/22/23972227/outdoors-shows-master-list-2024-season-chicago.

