Friday, April 19, 2024
Chicago No Limits Fishing opens fishing and boating for people with disabilities

Chicago No Limits Fishing gives people with disabilities the ability to experience boating and fishing around downtown on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Chicagonolimitsfishingboat.jpg

A boatload of people enjoying an outing with Chicago No Limits Fishing last year.

Provided

Dave Hanson rolled his wheelchair under an anchored wooden table at DuSable Harbor Wednesday. A few yards away a red-winged blackbird scolded, then a pair of Canada geese waddled behind him.

“I have the most beautiful office in the city with the birds,” he said.

The boat for Chicago No Limits Fishing was docked nearby last year at Dock H at DuSable. In another month, it should be back in the water for the second season.

ChicagoNoLimitsFishing04-17-24DaveHansonofficegoose.jpg

Dave Hanson with one of his birds (a Canada goose) at “his office” at DuSable Harbor, not far from where the Chicago No Limits Fishing boat was last year.

Dale Bowman

Hanson was inspired to do what became CNLF on a family trip to Florida when they met Capt. Mick Nealey.

“He’s Old Polio [polio survivor],” Hanson said. “He would take people with disabilities out for free.”

Nealey took people out on a pontoon.

“I thought, `What a great opportunity and how do I take this back to the city?’ ” Hanson said. “Then Covid hit.”

He had the time to put together a plan.

The community of people with disabilities stepped up. Constantine “Gus” Zografopoulos, a double amputee, introduced his friend Ken Carwell and Hanson.

Carwell found a 2006 22-foot pontoon in a field near Three Lakes in northern Wisconsin. Advantage Trailer in Carol Stream redid the doors so wheelchairs could fit and made a portable ramp for wheelchairs, anchors for chairs and put in the electronics for free. Brunswick contributed a 90-hp Mercury motor.

CNLF’s self description is: “We are founded and operated by individuals with disabilities who have years of experience in boating and fishing and a passion for providing recreational fishing opportunities for all individuals regardless of age, race, gender or disability.”

On April 1, 2014, Carwell had his right leg amputated to treat bone cancer in his pelvis. Hanson had a C6 cervical break 40 years ago diving into a pool. Hanson is president, Carwell, treasurer, and Julie Frakes, an able-bodied occupational therapist, secretary. Frakes brings organization and OT experience.

chicagonolimitsfishingKenDave.jpeg

Ken Carwell (left) and Dave Hanson at DuSable Harbor and a banner for Chicago No Limits Fishing program last year.

Provided

“Everyone has a story who comes on the boat,” Carwell said.

Gun-shot victims. People with accidents. Medical conditions, such as Carwell.

What CNLF does is straight forward: They take out individuals with disabilities, families and friends to experience boating and fishing around primarily Navy Pier, DuSable Harbor, Monroe Harbor and the Chicago River downtown.

“We want to do it with no cost to the person, so no limits at all,” Carwell said.

On a windy afternoon, the stories flew.

Yes, even of a fish too big to net.

“We have a bigger net now,” Hanson said.

chicagonolimitsfishinggirl.jpg

Kate Jobe works her fishing reel with her feet and toes on an outing with Chicago No Limits Fishing last year, where she caught bluegill and battled a big northern pike.

Provided

Kate Jobe tried to reel in a 36-inch northern pike near Buckingham Fountain using her feet and toes. The pike was big enough that a woman on the walk shouted, “They have a shark.” Jobe kept saying it was too big, too heavy for her toes. Jobe did catch bluegill.

So far catches have included pike, smallmouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish and freshwater drum.

“No rock bass or perch, yet,” Hanson said. “We tried little plastics and worms and didn’t have any luck. Any help in that area is welcome.”

Then Carwell dropped an old Spence Petros line, “We just ran out of time.”

chicagonolimitsfishingfreshwaterdrum.jpg

Neri Negrete holds a freshwater drum caught on an outing with Chicago No Limits Fishing last year.

Provided

They fit all participants with USCG approved personal flotation devices and have such adaptive fishing equipment as electric reels, rod holders attached to chairs and cuffs (fit over arms to help with casting).

Trips, of three to four hours, run mid-May to the end of September. Most participants have been novices or first-timers. Hanson looks forward to longer trips with experienced anglers trolling for salmon and going into October.

Partners, beside the Chicago Park District, include Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Vaughan Paralyzed Veterans of America of Illinois and Special Recreation Associations. So far participants have been people with physical disabilities.

CNLF crosses two communities: fishing and people with disabilities. Capt. Ryan Whitacre of TightRope Fishing has contributed advice, product and connections. South Shore Bass Open has made CNLF one of the charities to receive a check after the Aug. 3-4 tournament.

CNLF, a registered 501©(3) nonprofit, is a program of Chicago Adaptive Sports.

Hanson said their goal is to get a larger boat (a 24-foot tritoon?) or two boats.

Volunteers are needed to drive the boat, for general assistance and, especially, as knowledgeable anglers. By that, Hanson meant people who can tie a Palomar knot, know how to tie braided line to fluorocarbon, know how to net a fish, can unhook a fish and rig lines.

To volunteer, email chicagonolimitsfishing@gmail.com.

CNLF’s second annual Launch Party is Tuesday at Black Barrel Lounge in Old Town. An intense video on Jobe will be shown (the link is below). Information on that and other things is at chicagoadaptivesports.com/chicagonolimitsfishing.

Jobe’s video is at https://vimeo.com/924179339.

