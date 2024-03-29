Picture Chicago: 13 must-see Sun-Times photos

Zachary Kam, who told WBEZ that he is a U.S. Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, sets fire to an American flag during a rally outside City Hall to protest U.S. support for Israel and to call for the cancelation of the Democratic National Convention expected in Chicago in August, Friday, March 22, 2024. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said he joined the rally after the flag was burned and was seen speaking a few feet away from the flag’s burnt remains on the sidewalk.