The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
HOLI-032424.jpg

Naman Bhargava puts colored powder on Surbhi Bhargava’s face during a Holi celebration, which is a Hindu tradition, at Navy Pier, Saturday, March 23, 2024. “Global Connections: Holi” is a free event that features performances, live music and powder throwing.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 13 must-see Sun-Times photos

A Hindu Holi celebration covers Navy Pier in colored powder, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards an $11 million grant to a Chinatown apartment complex, and a flag burned in protest outside City Hall causes a stir among alderpersons.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
BADBUNNY-032924-10.jpg

Bad Bunny performs at the United Center, Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Katherine Anne Duncan

Owner Katherine Anne Duncan (left) talks with employee Katherine Hall while she makes chocolate chicken molds at Katherine Anne Confections at 3653 W. Irving Park Rd. on the Northwest Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

CHICAGOPARKS-032724_5.jpg

A person stands with SEIU Local 73 members and supporters outside City Hall in the Loop, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, where the union’s leaders announced the authorization of a strike for Chicago Park District workers. The union has been negotiating for nine months with management, according to a press release. Some of their demands include wage increases, insurance and more monthly full-time positions.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

FLAGBURN-032624-01.JPG

Zachary Kam, who told WBEZ that he is a U.S. Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, sets fire to an American flag during a rally outside City Hall to protest U.S. support for Israel and to call for the cancelation of the Democratic National Convention expected in Chicago in August, Friday, March 22, 2024. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said he joined the rally after the flag was burned and was seen speaking a few feet away from the flag’s burnt remains on the sidewalk.

Provided by Matthew Kaplan

HERSTORY-032724-02.JPG

Students representing four sororities practice a group step during dress rehearsal at Southland College Prep Charter High School at 4601 Sauk Trail in Richton Park, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Students participating in the Step showcase will be representing the four Divine Nine sororities—Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

STATESATTY-032324-14.jpg

Election judges process and count March 19 primary election mail-in ballots for the Chicago Board of Elections at the Cook County Administration Building in the Loop, Friday, March 22, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

HUDGRANTS-032924_5.jpg

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman smiles as people clap at Archer Court Apartments in Chinatown, Thursday, March 28, 2024, where she announced an $11 million grant to Archer Court Apartments.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

HUDGRANTS-032924_18.jpg

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at Archer Court Apartments in Chinatown, Thursday, March 28, 2024, where U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman announced an $11 million grant to Archer Court Apartments.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

SABINASTATUE-032624-08.JPG

Veronica Higgins (center) cries during the unveiling of “Thou Shalt Not Kill”, a life-sized sculpture by Timothy Schmalz outside the playground of the church at 1210 West 78th Place in Chatham, Monday, March 25, 2024. The statue is in front of a mural of photos of children killed by gun violence and depicts Jesus kneeling over a victim of gun violence.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SHAMROCKSHUFFLE-032524-03.JPG

Runners make their way down Michigan Ave in the last leg of the 8k during the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle in the Loop, Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SIGNATUREROOM-032924_6.jpg

People eat cake during a news conference outside 875 North Michigan Avenue, formerly called the John Hancock Tower in Streeterville, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Former Signature Room workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, celebrated a federal judge’s ruling that would require their former employer to pay $1.5 million in back pay and benefits after the restaurant closed in September without giving 60 days notice to employees.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

SOXFANS-032924-16.JPG

Fans flock to the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Heinz ketchup dispensers to be placed outside Chicago restaurants that don't serve the brand
Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say
More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham
Easter candy is prepared for sale at Katherine Anne Confections at 3653 W. Irving Park Rd. on the Northwest Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Afternoon Edition: Cost of cocoa brings Easter Bunny blues
Plus: Bad Bunny fan fashion, 5 things to do this weekend and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Baseball Mascot-Plump Pig
'Ozempig' keeps mascot job with minor-league team despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming
Sean Aronson, the St. Paul Saints' vice president and media relations director, said the team only wanted an amusing, topical name when it chose Ozempig from nearly 2,300 entries in its "Name the Pig Contest."
By Associated Press
 
Luke Richardson
Evaluating Luke Richardson's first two seasons as Blackhawks coach requires looking beyond the losses
Richardson has generally succeeded so far with his top priorities — developing players individually, maintaining morale and unity and consistently messaging the importance of work ethic, togetherness and making smart decisions — in spite of his inevitably awful win-loss record.
By Ben Pope
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
Pedro Grifol 'obsessed' with turning White Sox around
Players and the manager are using low outside expectations as fuel.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Twenty-dollar bills are fanned out from a wallet.
AARP financial tips for older adults are on the money
Readers get a new perspective on aging and financial planning in February/March edition.
By Mary Mitchell
 