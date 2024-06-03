The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Dexter Reed's family seeks to remove some excessive-force claims from lawsuit against CPD

Two counts of excessive force would be withdrawn because ballistics results could take up to a year or more to complete, slowing down progress on litigation, according to the court document.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Dexter Reed's family seeks to remove some excessive-force claims from lawsuit against CPD
Flanked by family members, attorneys and supporters, Dexter Reed’s mother, Nicole Banks, speaks to reporters outside the headquarters for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in West Town, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed, 26, was shot to death March 21 during a traffic stop by Chicago police.

The family of Dexter Reed has moved to amend the lawsuit they filed against Chicago police after his fatal shooting by officers during a gunfight, removing some of the excessive force claims it alleged.

The amended complaint strikes two of the three excessive force claims against the officers because the family was advised ballistics results could take up to a year or more to be completed, according to the motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“Thus the progress of this litigation could be delayed if plaintiff pursued the current excessive force count at this time,” the document states.

The two excised counts centered on the officers’ actions after Reed, 26, stepped out of his vehicle March 21 in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand in Humboldt Park. The counts alleged the officers used excessive force when firing on Reed, 26, as he stepped out of his vehicle unarmed, and again when he lay face down after being shot.

Cops fired 96 shots in 41 seconds during the encounter. Reed was struck 13 times, according to an autopsy.

The remaining excessive force count alleges the officers violated Reed’s rights by pointing their guns at him, escalating the situation and “creating chaos and confusion.”

The document states that lawyers for the city have not opposed the motion.

Reed’s mother filed the original complaint in April, accusing Chicago police of promoting “brutally violent, militarized policing tactics,” and argued that the five officers who stopped Reed “created an environment that directly resulted in his death.”

The lawsuit alleges that Reed “presented no threat to the officers” and doesn’t mention that he fired first, or that a gun was found in his front passenger seat, as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has reported.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of COPA, has pushed CPD Supt. Larry Snelling to strip the police powers of the four officers who were involved in the shooting.

Reed’s death sparked protests and renewed calls for police reform.

