Monday, June 3, 2024
Burbank man accused of wielding wasp spray at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

The FBI arrested William Lewis in November, making him one of nearly 50 known Illinois residents to face federal criminal charges in connection with the attack.

By  Jon Seidel
   
William Lewis of Burbank at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot according to U.S. District Court records.

U.S. District Court records

A Burbank man accused of deploying wasp and hornet spray at police during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty Monday to a felony assault charge, prosecutors said.

William Lewis, 57, is set to be sentenced Dec. 18 in Washington, D.C. after his guilty plea to a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

The FBI arrested Lewis in November, making him one of nearly 50 known Illinois residents to face federal criminal charges in connection with the attack.

Lewis was accused of using wasp and hornet spray against several officers on three occasions during the riot. One officer reported that he was sprayed in the mouth, and that he experienced a burning sensation on his face and eyes.

The feds also accused Lewis of using a baton to break at least three panes of glass in a window near the Capitol’s lower west terrace tunnel.

The FBI identified Lewis through tipster reports, cell phone and credit card records.

