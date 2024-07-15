Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon brings a stunning and abrupt conclusion to a criminal case that at the time it was filed was widely regarded as the most perilous of all the legal threats that the Republican former president confronted. Trump faced dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back.
Defense lawyers filed multiple challenges to the case, including a legally technical one that asserted that special counsel Jack Smith had been illegally appointed under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which governs the appointment of certain government positions, and that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department.
Cannon, whose handling of the case had drawn scrutiny since before the charges were even filed, agreed, writing in a 93-page order: “The Framers gave Congress a pivotal role in the appointment of principal and inferior officers. That role cannot be usurped by the Executive Branch or diffused elsewhere — whether in this case or in another case, whether in times of heightened national need or not.”
Smith’s team had vigorously contested the argument during hearings before Cannon last month and told Cannon that even if ruled in the defense team’s favor, the proper correction would not be to dismiss the entire case.
A spokesman for the Smith team did not immediately return a request seeking comment, and the Trump team did not immediately have a comment.
Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed to this report.
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle issued a statement saying security in Milwaukee has been beefed up.
By Lynn Sweet
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
‘Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,’ the Rev. Michael Pfleger told the Sun-Times.
Donald Trump’s defiant response to the shooting has provided “a shot of adrenaline in our arm” for his already fervent followers, Illinois delegate Aaron Del Mar said as the GOP gets ready to kick off the Republican National Convention on Monday.
The image of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday and mouthing the word “fight” will become one of the iconic photos defining these charged political times.
By Lynn Sweet
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Democrats had planned daily press conferences to highlight “the grave danger that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans pose to our democracy, our rights and our livelihoods.” But with images of the shooting still fresh in the voters’ minds, they’re opting to let President Biden lead their response.
By Tina Sfondeles
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
What we know so far about the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The attack could alter the tenor and security posture at the Republican National Convention, which will begin Monday in Milwaukee.
By AP
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” “We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. He pledged to update the public later Saturday.
By AP
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
“I think the hate for Trump is out of hand. It’s out of control. We have to settle down,” Illinois GOP National Committeeman Richard Porter said. Former President Barack Obama urged a pivot away from polarization.
“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” said former President Barack Obama.
By Ellery Jones
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The former U.S. House and Senate candidate takes over next week for a party grasping for unity against Democratic domination in Illinois.
The convention will mark a coming-out party for Kathy Salvi, who faces the challenge of rebuilding a party incrementally decimated by failed statewide campaigns, division within its ranks — and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vast fortune bolstering Democratic supermajorities.
Illinois Republicans prepare to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s nomination as recent infighting has mired the state party.
Despite preparations being made in Chicago for former President Donald Trump to stay at the Trump Tower during the GOP convention, the campaign on Tuesday announced an apparent change in plans.