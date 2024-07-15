The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Trump expected to take RNC stage Monday night

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle issued a statement saying security in Milwaukee has been beefed up.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
The stage is set at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sunday, July 14, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The stage at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Donald Trump could take to the the stage Monday night, two days after an attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

MILWAUKEE — Republicans in Milwaukee may have a surprise speaker, with Donald Trump likely to take to the convention stage about 48 hours after an attempt on his life.

Here are some other things to know as the Sun-Times team on the ground here starts the day by covering the breakfast meeting of the Illinois Delegation.

After the breakfast, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and RNC National Committeeman for Illinois Richard Porter will hold a news conference for Illinois media.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday.

The convention has two sessions today. The afternoon gathering is to approve the party platform. No speakers have been announced for the evening session.

Monday theme: ‘Make America Wealthy Once Again’

The official theme for the kick-off session is “Make America Wealthy Once Again.”

This morning, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle issued a statement saying security in Milwaukee has been beefed up.

“I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

