Menu Planner: Your family will enjoy baked stuffed shrimp casserole

Baked stuffed shrimp casserole

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 to 18 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails intact

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

1 pound lump crab meat

1 cup plain cracker crumbs

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

Zest and juice of one lemon, plus lemon wedges for serving

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Butterfly the shrimp by cutting down the back of the shrimp most of the way through, but not all the way. Add shrimp to medium bowl with the olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Toss and set aside. In a large bowl, make the stuffing by combining the crab meat, cracker crumbs, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, juice, melted butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt. In a 2-quart (or 11-by-17-inch) baking dish, arrange the seasoned shrimp evenly, cut side down, so the tails are facing up. Spoon the stuffing over and around the shrimp evenly. Bake 15 to 18 minutes until the shrimp is just baked through and the top of the stuffing is golden brown. Serve with lemon wedges. (Adapted from "Big Bites," Kat Ashmore, Rodale.)

Per serving: 499 calories, 44 grams protein, 25 grams fat (46% calories from fat), 12 grams saturated fat, 22 grams carbohydrate, 275 milligrams cholesterol, 1,283 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Apple tart

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 refrigerated pie crust (from 14.1-ounce package)

1 egg white, lightly beaten

3/4 cup sugar, plus 1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons cinnamon

4 cups thinly sliced peeled apples (about 4 medium)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare crust as directed on package. Place on foil-lined 12-inch pizza pan. Press out any folds or creases. Brush crust with about 1/2 of egg white. In a medium bowl, mix 3/4 cup sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Toss with apples. Spoon into center of crust, spreading to within 2 inches of edge. Fold edge of crust up over apples, pleating or crimping as needed. Brush crust with remaining egg white; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sugar. Bake 20 minutes or until apples are tender. Cool slightly before serving.

Per serving: 212 calories, 2 grams protein, 6 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 5 milligrams cholesterol, 136 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Cajun chicken-and-rice casserole

Servings: makes 12 cups

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 35 minutes, plus bacon

INGREDIENTS

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

3 slices bacon

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium red or green bell pepper, chopped

1 large rib celery, chopped

1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, well-drained

4 cups unsalted chicken broth

2 cups white rice

1 cup frozen peas

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

In a bowl, combine paprika, thyme, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper. Toss chicken with half the spice mixture. In a Dutch oven, cook bacon on medium-high, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes or until crisp. Drain on paper towels, then crumble. To same pot, add oil, then chicken. Cook 3 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Transfer chicken to a medium bowl. To pot, add onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook 5 minutes, stirring. Add tomatoes, cook 2 minutes. Stir in broth, rice and peas. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to a simmer. Stir in chicken and any juices. Cover; simmer 27 minutes or until rice is tender. Top with crumbled bacon and parsley.

Per cup: 218 calories, 13 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 30 milligrams cholesterol, 193 milligrams sodium, 2 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Vegetable curry

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 4 medium peeled and diced potatoes, 1 large chopped onion, 1 chopped red bell pepper, 2 chopped carrots, 2 large chopped plum tomatoes, 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste, 3/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons curry powder, 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt; mix well. Place florets from 1 medium head cauliflower on top. Cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Gently stir in 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas; increase heat to high and cook 15 more minutes.

Ham-and-Swiss sandwiches on rye

Spread the bread with coarse-grain mustard; add sliced Swiss cheese and ham slices. Grill the sandwiches if you like. Follow the directions on the package and prepare sliced polenta for a side dish. Make or buy a carrot salad.