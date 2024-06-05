Foxtrot founder says some Chicago stores could reopen this summer

Foxtrot is planning its return six weeks after stores had signs reading “goodbye” and “we are closed” taped to the doors.

The founder of the specialty grocery store, Mike LaVitola, told Crain’s Chicago Business he plans to reopen about a dozen Foxtrot stores — with two set to reopen as early as this summer.

Foxtrot’s social media and website teased the grocer’s comeback on Wednesday.

“A new Foxtrot with some old friends,” Foxtrot’s website reads. “Coming soon.”

Foxtrot’s first reopened locations will likely be the Gold Coast and Old Town, LaVitola told Crain’s. He said Foxtrot will be “like a new startup again,” though it’s retaining the Foxtrot name, intellectual property and many of its previous locations.

The revival comes about six weeks after Foxtrot abruptly closed all its locations April 23 to the surprise of workers and customers alike. It coincided with the closure of all Dom’s Kitchen & Market locations, another Chicago-based specialty grocer Foxtrot merged with six months prior. Outfox Hospitality was born as a result of that merger, with the deal closing before the end of 2023.

Former employees said they learned of the mass layoffs and store closures the same day — and one Foxtrot vendor said he found out on Instagram. At least two class-action lawsuits have been filed by workers who say the companies violated the state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to properly notify employees that they would be laid off.

Foxtrot operated 15 locations in Chicago and 17 stores across Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Dom’s Kitchen had two locations, 2730 N. Halsted St. and 1233 N. Wells St., and planned to open a third location at 30 W. Huron St. this summer.

There are no plans to reopen D.C. locations, LaVitola told Crain’s. Foxtrot plans to grow in its two home markets: Chicago and Texas. Growth could include Chicago’s suburbs.

Outfox Hospitality filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May. Chapter 7 bankruptcy involves the sale of some assets to pay back creditors — but in its filing, the company indicated that there would be no money left to pay unsecured creditors after administrative costs are paid.

On May 10, an online foreclosure sale of Foxtrot’s assets was held through Microsoft Teams. Assets sold included “inventory, intellectual property, accounts, chattel paper, documents, furniture, fixtures & equipment, general intangibles and goods,” according to a public notice.

Further Point Enterprises purchased the assets for more than $2.2 million, Crain’s reported. Dom’s assets were also being auctioned, but there was no buyer, according to the report.

Crain’s reported Wednesday that Further Point Enterprises’ David Magruder will serve as an interim chief financial officer and board member for Foxtrot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.