Diego Valeri expects "magic moments" when Lionel Messi, Argentina face Ecuador at Soldier Field

Lionel Messi and the reigning world champion Argentina national team are coming to Chicago on Sunday to face Ecuador in preparation for the upcoming Copa America tournament.

Diego Valeri knows what the fans at Soldier Field can look forward to seeing.

“With Messi on the field, [the fans] can expect magic moments for sure,” Valeri said. “They can expect a team that really represents the Argentinean style of playing the game. The connection they have with our identity of how to play the game is huge.”

Now an analyst on Spanish MLS broadcasts on Apple TV, Valeri appeared in 262 games for the Portland Timbers. He scored 86 goals and added 91 assists, winning league MVP in 2017 and leading the Timbers to the 2015 MLS Cup title.

Born in Lanus, Argentina, Valeri is well-acquainted with the nation’s soccer culture. Part of that culture is its history of players who can make an argument to be the greatest of all time: before Messi, Diego Maradona wowed crowds and led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.

Valeri, who made three appearances for the country’s national team, speculated there’s multiple reasons why Argentina has produced two of the game’s iconic figures. One is that soccer means so much to the country, another is that people there love to “express the Argentinean gene” playing the sport. The country is also proud and competitive on its own, something exacerbated by being forced to match and exceed rival Brazil.

“We have plenty of players [besides Messi and Maradona]; I won’t have time to name them,” Valeri said. “It’s because of this competitive side. They can adapt to any league in the world and make it happen and succeed and show this love for the game.”

Messi’s certainly done that since joining Inter Miami after a sparkling career in Europe mostly with FC Barcelona and briefly with Paris Saint-Germain. In Europe, Messi won four European Cup titles, 10 Spanish La Liga championships and claimed the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player eight times.

Despite being 36, Messi is still an elite talent and a strong favorite to earn the MLS MVP award in his first full season in the league.

Off the field, Messi’s made Inter Miami the hottest visiting ticket in American soccer and raised MLS’ profile domestically and internationally. He can also have an impact on Argentinean soccer in the United States.

Even before Messi, Argentina was one of the top international suppliers of talent to MLS. Now with Messi in the league, Valeri expects people to take more notice of how competitive Argentinean players are.

“People are going to pay more attention to Argentinean players, first Messi and then all of the rest, trying to see the richness of how Argentina plays the game,” Valeri said.

For as long as he plays, soccer fans will pay close attention to Messi. Valeri certainly will, and remember all of his accomplishments. One of the most vivid memories will be what Messi and his teammates accomplished in late 2022.

“The best memory is the last World Cup because it was a great way to show how to win it after many years of looking for it and fighting for it and going over obstacles,” Valeri said.

