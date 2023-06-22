The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Southwest Michigan the perfect summer getaway for families

Families looking for a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of Chicago need look no further than Southwest Michigan – a nook of beach towns just across Lake Michigan.

Southwest Michigan’s shining stars – St. Joseph, Benton Harbor and Stevensville – offer quaint, family-friendly atmospheres with beaches, water activities, restaurants, hotels, attractions and more.

And for a summer getaway, they’re just a short commute away. Chicago-area visitors can drive to the area in under two hours or get dropped off right in downtown St. Joseph from the train – practically on the beach – in about 3 hours.

Marcy Simpson, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Tourist Council, knows the area like the back of her hand. A St. Joseph resident herself, she knows all the best spots for pizza, taking a dip and entertaining the little ones.

She painted the picture for a fantastic weekend in Southwest Michigan at one of the most popular destinations for families: Silver Beach. Silver Beach is located in St. Joseph, Michigan and offers everything families need to make a splash: kayak and water activity rentals, grills, concession stands, volleyball nets, bathhouses, Southwest Michigan’s largest interactive splash pad, a playground, lifeguards on duty and more.

“Everything is right there in one spot,” Marcy says. Families can even take a break from the sun and venture to local attractions, all within walking distance from the beach. Kids love choosing from 48 hand-carved horses and figures at the historic Silver Beach Carousel and can dive into hands-on, scientific activities at the Curious Kids’ Museum & Discovery Zone.

Or, visitors can beach hop across the coast, visiting Lion’s Park and Tiscornia Beaches in St. Joseph and Jean Klock Park and Rocky Gap Beach in Benton Harbor. Some are free and some have paid admission, so check before you go.

After working up an appetite with a fun-filled day, Marcy recommends grabbing a bite at a favorite for families, Silver Beach Pizza. You also can’t go wrong with Dad’s Farm & Cafe, Silver Harbor Brewing Company and Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph and Mason Jar Cafe and The Brick House in Benton Harbor.

Southwest Michigan is a “great all-around destination that’s close to Chicago,” Marcy says. The area has something for everyone; families, couples and seniors are all welcome to enjoy the fantastic beaches, restaurants and activities that Southwest Michigan has to offer, just around the bend from the Chicago area.

“It’s a welcoming community that loves to have friends from Illinois come and visit,” says Marcy.

To learn more about taking a trip to Southwest Michigan, visit their website at swmichigan.org. Here, you can discover events, things to do, places to stay, food & drink options, outdoor activities, attractions, entertainment, shopping and more.

