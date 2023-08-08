The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Celebrate 1/2 Way to St. Patrick’s Day with the Half Irish Whiskey in Chicago

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
Join us in celebrating the half-way mark to St. Patrick’s Day with the most awarded new whiskey, Keeper’s Heart - the half-Irish whiskey that brings together the best of Irish and American whiskey making traditions. 

From the heart of Downtown Chicago to the charming suburbs, Keeper’s Heart has teamed up with some of the best Irish Pubs and Restaurants to celebrate the occasion. Treat yourself to a variety of drink features, including the classic Irish Mule and refreshing Celtic Lemonade. 

There’s no better time than now to gather your friends and join us at these top-notch venues during the week leading up to this halfway holiday! Check out the top picks below:

Chicago

1. O’Shaughnessy’s Public House 

📍4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL

Experience the true charm of an Irish pub at O’Shaughnessy’s Public House. Join us on Friday, September 15th, for a lively ambiance and soul-warming drink specials such as the Keeper’s Heart Irish Mule and Celtic Lemonade.

2. The Native

📍2417 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL

Gather your friends and head to The Native for a unique experience in this fun and friendly environment - a great venue to celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day! Enjoy a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American shot + beer feature all day, every day, and make the most of this festive occasion.

3. Fado Irish Pub

📍100 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL

Step into the classic charm of Ireland at Fado Irish Pub. On Friday, September 15th, savor the taste of Ireland with their Keeper’s Celtic Lemonade drink feature.

4. Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro

📍3905 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60613

Immerse yourself in the heart of Ireland at Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro. From September 13th-15th, enjoy traditional dishes, warm hospitality, and a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American whiskey ginger drink feature.

5. Highline Bar + Lounge

📍169 W. Kinzie St. Chicago, IL 60654

Elevate your celebration at Highline Bar + Lounge. Join us on Thursday, September 14th, for a sophisticated ambiance and delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon drink specials.

6. Ranalli’s West Loop

📍1326 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60607

Cheer for your favorite team and celebrate ½ way to St. Patrick’s Day at Ranalli’s West Loop. On Friday, September 15th, enjoy a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon drink feature.

7. Wilde Bar & Restaurant

📍3130 N Broadway St Chicago, IL 

Enjoy a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Mule on feature, Friday, September 15th, at this literary-themed upscale Irish pub with leather banquettes, an extensive beer list & American bar fare.

8. O’Leary’s Public House

📍541 N Wells St. Chicago, IL 

Discover the warmth of a charming Irish pub at O’Leary’s Public House. Join us on Friday, September 15th, and enjoy a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Mules on feature.

9. Celtic Crossing

📍751 N Clark St. Chicago, IL

Get immersed in Irish spirit at Celtic Crossing. On Friday, September 15th, celebrate the halfway holiday with Keeper’s Heart Irish + American shot and a Guinness feature.

10. The Kerryman Bar & Restaurant

📍661 N Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654

Join the vibrant atmosphere of The Kerryman Bar & Restaurant in downtown Chicago. On Friday, September 15th, raise a toast with Keeper’s Heart Irish + American shots and Irish Mules on feature.

Suburban Chicagoland

1. Moretti’s Restaurants

📍To find a location near you visit www.morettisrestaurants.com 

Celebrate the halfway holiday at Moretti’s Restaurants, offering diverse dining experiences across multiple locations. Enjoy Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades on feature, September 15th-16th.

2. Finn McCool’s Irish Sports Pub

📍1941 E. Algonquin Rd. Schaumburg, IL

Embrace Irish charm and sports excitement at Finn McCool’s Irish Sports Pub. From September 15th-16th, enjoy Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades.

3. Snuggery River Roadhouse

📍801 N River Rd. McHenry, IL

Celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with a riverside view at Snuggery River Roadhouse. On September 15th-16th, savor Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades.

4. Famous Freddie’s Roadhouse

📍510 Park Ave. Fox Lake, IL 60020

Join the friendly atmosphere at Famous Freddie’s Roadhouse for fantastic drinks and great food. Celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades from September 15th-16th.

5. Pierce Tavern

📍5135 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 

Pierce Tavern is a cozy neighborhood pub that offers a relaxing environment to enjoy your favorite Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules, on feature Friday, September 15th.

6. Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

📍5157 Main St. Downers Grove, IL

Raise a glass at Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant and celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day in an authentic Irish setting. Enjoy Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules on special Friday, September 15th.

7. Empire Burgers + Brew

📍48 W. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL

Savor gourmet burgers and enjoy great drinks at Empire Burgers + Brew. On Friday, September 15th, celebrate the halfway holiday with Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades.

8. Bev’s

📍245 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 

Relax and unwind at Bev’s cozy and inviting atmosphere. On Friday, September 15th, enjoy laid-back evenings with delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades.

9. Hizemans

📍218 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 

Elevate your sports bar experience at Hizemans in downtown Naperville. On Friday, September 15th, celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with Keeper’s Heart Irish Mules and Celtic Lemonades.

Keeper’s Heart is a new style of whiskey that seamlessly combines the rich traditions of Irish and American whiskey making and is the perfect companion for celebrating the halfway mark to St. Patrick’s Day. What sets it apart is not only its unique blend but also the fact that it was crafted by a legendary distiller in the world of Irish whiskey, Brian Nation, renowned for his work with Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast. Keeper’s Heart has been recognized as the most awarded new whiskey of 2022, offering a taste experience like no other, that’s made to be enjoyed neat, on the rock, or in your favorite whiskey cocktail. Cheers and Sláinte!

