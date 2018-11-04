Bears vs. Bills: Live updates and highlights for Week 9

First quarter

Bears 0, Bills 0: After Taquan Mizzell returns the kickoff, the Bears’ offense gets moving with a couple good runs and a 19-yard pass over the middle to Anthony Miller, who is getting involved early.

Anthony Miller had 3 touches — 2 catches, 1 run — for 37 yards on the #Bears' first drive. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 4, 2018

However, things go wrong on third-and-5 near field goal position with Mitch Trubisky fumbling while scrambling. Eric Kush recovered, but the Bears are forced to punt on their opening drive.

Bears 0, Bills 0: Buffalo won the toss and deferred, so the Bears will get a rare chance to open the game with possession.

And here are the Bears’ captains for the afternoon:

#Bears captains today: Charles Leno, Leonard Floyd, Pat O'Donnell — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 4, 2018

Before the game

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears are back on the road Sunday to face the Bills in a opportune Week 9 matchup against a struggling team. A rainy, chilly Sunday in Chicago means this is the perfect time to kick back on the couch and enjoy an afternoon of football.

The Bears have a strong opportunity to improve to 5-3 this week against one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Bills have lost three straight games and currently sit last in the AFC North with a 2-6 record. They’ve scored 11 points over the past two weeks and plan to start third-stringer Nathan Peterman at quarterback with first-round pick Josh Allen and veteran backup Derek Anderson sidelined by injuries.

Peterman, a 2017 fifth-round pick out of Pitt, hasn’t looked much like an NFL quarterback so far. In seven career appearances, including three starts, he’s completed just 45.7 percent of his passes and thrown three times as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (three). Add it all up and Peterman has posted a 31.4 passer rating over 81 attempts – a figure so laughably bad it begs the question of how the Bills will run their offense Sunday.

The Bears’ defense is the only one in the NFL not to allow a rushing touchdown yet this season, so the pressure will be on Peterman to try to make plays through the air. Based on what we’ve seen so far, that will be a big challenge.

If there’s one piece of good news for the Bills, it’s that the Bears will be without top pass rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson due to injuries. Both players, along with Kevin White, were listed among the team’s inactives Sunday morning. Javon Wims, a 2018 seventh-round pick, could get some extra reps with White sidelined.

How to watch Bears vs. Bills

Time: 12 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go