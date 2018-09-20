Bears predictions: Week 3 at Cardinals

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ Week 3 game Sunday at the Cardinals:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 17-10

The Cardinals are awful on offense, so expect another excellent day from the Bears’ defense. The Bears’ offense? Still a lot of questions marks, starting with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Need to see some progress Sunday. Season: 2-0

Akiem Hicksruns out to the field prior to Monday's game against the Seahawks. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

RICK TELANDER

Bears 24-17

The Cardinals may be terrible — their average score is a 29-3 loss — but the desert can do strange things to visiting Northerners. Still, pity quarterback Sam Bradford against the Bears gila monster defense. No shade, bro. Season: 2-0.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 26-13

Oh look, we’re all picking the Bears. But don’t worry, the best the Cardinals can do is cover the 6 ½ -point spread. Trubisky needs a confidence-building game. This could be it. It’s time to fire away. Season: 1-1

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 18-0

There’s a formula for a blowout here — If the Bears can score enough points early, the Cardinals might decide to start the Josh Rosen era at halftime. The bet here is that the Bears score more field goals than touchdowns, though. Season: 1-1.

MARK POTASH

Bears 17-10

As long as Mitch Trubisky & Co. avoid regressing, the Bears’ budding defense — with Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith getting acclimated — should get the job done here against a Cardinals offense that has scored six points in two games. Season: 2-0.