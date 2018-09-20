Bears’ Khalil Mack defends rival Clay Matthews after Packers’ game-changing flag

Loyalty among defensive players makes for strange bedfellows. Consider earlier this week, when new Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack stuck up for — of all people — Clay Matthews of the rival Packers.

“You’re talking about the Clay Matthews play?” Mack said this week. “Those things are unfortunate.”

With 1:37 left to play Sunday, Matthews was whistled for roughing the passer when he sacked the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins. The quarterback’s pass was intercepted and the Packers, up 29-21, seemingly clinched a win. The play came back because of the penalty.

Referee Tony Corrente told pool reporters afterward Matthews “lifted [Cousins] and drove him into the ground.” The flag, Corrente said, had nothing to do with the new NFL league-wide emphasis that penalized players for landing on a quarterback with their full body weight.

Clay Matthews was flagged for roughing the passer Sunday. | AP photo

“You play this game at a high level and … Clay, I know he plays it at a high level,” Mack said of Matthews, who was flagged for a fourth-quarter roughing penalty on Mitch Trubisky that did not result in a fine. “And he just wants to make that play for his team.

“But even then, you just gotta be smart in certain situations. But that play in particular is one that I feel the refs need to take a look at.”

At a time when the NFL’s rules intended to make the sport safer grow more confusing by the day, Matthews’ flag — even if it wasn’t the result of a new emphasis — has grabbed the attention of defenders around the league. As it is, defenders already believe, justifiably so, that rules are made to protect the offense.

“Your instinct is to make the right play,” Mack said. “I feel like [Matthews] did everything he could to make the right play — kept his head out of the way — but I feel like that was a perfect form tackle.”

Defensive end Akiem Hicks is still trying to figure out the body weight rule. The league decided to emphasize the part of the roughing the passer rule, in place since 1995, that defenders can’t land on a quarterback with their full body weight. The league threw five flags in Week 1 as a result.

“I think it’s a tough situation that it puts defensive linemen and outside linebackers in — that’s like our reward for getting there,” Hicks said Thursday. “That’s our reward for beating our offensive linemen, and that’s to drive the quarterback into the ground as hard as we want to.

“I understand it’s a quarterback-driven league and you gotta protect the guy that’s delivering the ball, but where’s our treat?”

Coach Matt Nagy said officials “did a good job” of explaining the details of their new emphasis when they visited the Bears during training camp in Bourbonnais. The officials showed videos of what to do — and what not to do. When the Bears were flagged for the body weight rule in the preseason, Nagy said officials detailed the reasons why.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the rules are clear and the Bears typically follow them. They have only one defensive penalty this season — for five yards — after posting 33 for 320 yards in the league. Their yards were the third-fewest in the NFL last year.

“We don’t want penalties, so we try to school our players on what the rules are how they’re called,” he said. “But I understand the rule is one thing, but knowing how each individual official is going to officiate it is another thing.

“What one guy calls one week, if that same thing happens the next week, it may not be called. All the little individualities of the officials is the part that becomes concerning.”