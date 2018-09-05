Bears icon Mike Singletary: Khalil Mack good, but Aaron Donald is better

Mike Singletary at Solider Field for a reunion celebration on the 30th anniversary of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl victory. | Vincent D. Johnson/for Sun-Times Media

Hall of Famer Mike Singletary believes the Bears could’ve done better than acquiring outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Sure, Mack was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and has been a dominant force for the Raiders over the last three seasons. But Singletary had a different player in mind when it came to being an anchor for the Bears’ defense.

Without downplaying Mack’s talent, Singletary suggested that Rams defensive tackle and four-time Pro Bowl player Aaron Donald would be a better player for the Bears to build their defense around.

“When I saw Aaron Donald, I thought, ‘Wow. This guy is amazing. He is just a one man wrecking crew,'” Singletary told TMZ.

“So I think it would be hard for me to put [Mack] ahead of Aaron Donald.”

Donald had 11 sacks and forced five fumbles last season. His performance was good enough to earn him Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Still, Singletary seemed enthusiastic the Bears landed Mack.

“I know Aaron Rodgers and every quarterback in that league went, ‘Wow, what the heck just happened?’ ” Singletary told TMZ.

That’s pretty high praise coming from the “Heart of the Defense” for the Bears in the mid-1980s.