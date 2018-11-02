Bears OLB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson questionable for Bills game

The Bears listed outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson as questionable for Sunday’s Bills game.

Both returned to practice Friday, but were limited. It was the same schedule head coach Matt Nagy put them on last week, when they sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, were limited Friday and did not play against the Jets.

Mack is dealing with a right ankle issue, while Robinson has a groin problem.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who has missed two-straight practices with a knee injury, was also listed as questionable.

Coach Matt Nagy said he anticipates all three to be on the team flight to Buffalo on Saturday.

As expected, guard Kyle Long (foot) and tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) were ruled out. Guard Eric Kush, who could start in Long’s place, practiced in full after being limited the last two days with a neck injury. He’ll play Sunday.