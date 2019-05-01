Bears make it official: Leonard Floyd gets 5th-year option, Brad Childress back

Almost four months after Bears general manager Ryan Pace vowed to pick up Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year option, he made it official Wednesday, locking the outside linebacker up through 2020.

Floyd has shown flashes during his three-year Bears career, recording 15 ½ sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. The Bears believe he will have a chance to excel in his second season opposite Khalil Mack.

The NFL allows teams to pick up the fifth-year option on all first-round picks — but they must do so after their third season.

The Bears also made Brad Childress’ return official when they named the former Vikings head coach their senior offensive assistant. He worked with good friend Matt Nagy until the end of Bears training camp last year. Sources said in early March that Childress, who had a short-lived stint as the head coach of the Atlanta AAF franchise after leaving the Bears, would return.