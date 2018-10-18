Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Patriots

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ game Sunday against the Patriots:

RICK MORRISSEY

Patriots 27-24



I expect the Bears, no Debbie Downers, to rebound from their wild overtime loss to the Dolphins. I also expect Tom Brady to find holes in the Bears’ defense and Bill Belichick to make life difficult for Mitch Trubisky. Season: 4-1.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 27- 21

By certain measure Trubisky is maybe the hottest quarterback in the NFL. But so is Dolphins backup Brock Osweiler. Still, ‘Tru’ has nine TD passes in his last two games. Forget the dumb stuff. Going out on a limb here. Season: 4-1.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 31-28

This isn’t a homer pick but one from the gut. The Bears’ defense isn’t as bad it looked against the Dolphins — and they’re an angry bunch now. This is an ideal matchup for the Bears to prove themselves. It’ll help if Trubisky takes another step. Season: 3-2.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 31-30

The Patriots are coming off their biggest win, and the Bears their worst loss (yes, worse than the Packers). As the Dolphins proved last week, a wounded home underdog is a scary thing indeed. Season: 4-1.

MARK POTASH

Patriots 27-21

The Bears should respond after losing to the Dolphins and are more than capable of an upset here. But the Patriots and Tom Brady know how to win. The Bears and Mitch Trubisky are still learning. Season: 4-1.