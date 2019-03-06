Bears plan to sign kicker Chris Blewitt

Cody blew it. Hence, Chris Blewitt.

The Bears plan to sign Blewitt, the former Pitt kicker who has yet to find traction in the NFL, sources confirmed Wednesday afternoon. He’ll become the second kicker, alongside another unproven choice, Redford Jones, to fight for Cody Parkey’s old job. The Bears plan to cut Parkey next week at the start of the league year.

Blewitt starred at Pitt from 2013-16. When he left the school, he was its all-time leader with 363 points scored by a kicker, as well as 55 field goals and 198 PATs. He kicked two game-winning field goals his senior season — to beat No. 2 Clemson by one point and Georgia Tech by three. He made all but six of his 204 extra point tries and 55 of 79 field goal attempts.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said he wanted to breed competition at the position after Parkey missed 11 kicks — eight field goals and three extra points — in his only season with the team.

The Bears plan to sign kicker Chris Blewitt. | AP photo

Congrats to Chris Blewitt (U of Pittsburgh) for Winning Jamie Kohl's Field Goal Competition last weekend here in Phoenix, AZ. For the last 2 years Chris has taken ONE on ONE Lessons & attended my (3) Day PRO Development Camps in both AZ & WI. He also won my Jan 4-6 Fg Contest. pic.twitter.com/IJlWfz9uzf — Gary Zauner (@CoachZauner) February 16, 2019

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Pace wouldn’t rule out either drafting a kicker or signing a veteran once free agency begins next week. He said he’d be open to a three-man competition, which now seems likely, given the inexperience of both Blewitt and Jones. Neither has kicked in an NFL preseason or regular-season game.

Blewitt won special teams guru Jamie Kohl’s field goal contest in Phoenix last month. He participated in the Steelers’ rookie minicamp in 2017.