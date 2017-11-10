Bears promoting WR Tanner Gentry to the active roster

The Bears are promoting wide receiver Tanner Gentry to their active roster.

This will be the second time that Gentry, an undrafted rookie from Wyoming, is promoted from the practice squad this season.

But this will be the first time with rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Gentry and Trubisky developed a rapport during training camp and in the preseason. It included a 45-yard touchdown catch against the Titans in the Bears’ third preseason game.

Bears receiver Tanner Gentry made a 45-yard touchdown catch vs. the Titans. (AP)

Gentry made his Bears debut in Week 2 against the Buccaneers in Tampa. He caught two contested passes from former starter Mike Glennon for 27 yards. He also committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on a kickoff, which later resulted in a fine. After the Bucs game, Gentry was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Trubisky took the blame for the Bears’ 20-17 loss against the Vikings in his NFL debut on Monday night. But his teammates also strongly felt that they let him down with dropped passes, penalties and other mistakes.

That said, the Bears need playmakers around Trubisky, and Gentry was their best one in camp.

Receiver Kendall Wright (five targets, four catches, 46 yards) and tight end Zach Miller (seven targets, three catches, 39 yards, touchdown) were Trubisky’s top threats against the Vikings.