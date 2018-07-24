Bears rookie edge rusher Kylie Fitts making a good first impression

BOURBONNAIS — The early indications are that Kylie Fitts fits.

The rookie outside linebacker, a sixth-round pick from Utah, has made an impact since rookie mini-camp with his obvious speed off the edge. And he’s continued to stand out in padded practices of training camp. Preseason games against real opponents are the next step. But so far, coach Matt Nagy likes what he sees.

Asked about filling a void at outside linebacker with Aaron Lynch missing the last four days with a hamstring injury — after the Bears let Pernell McPhee, Willie Young and Lamarr Houston go in the offseason, Nagy mentioned the 6-4, 260-pound Fitts as a player who has stepped up.

“It’s obviously great to have Sam [Acho] here. Sam’s a consistent guy that. You know is going to get the job done,” Nagy said. “And Kylie is having a really good camp so far. He plays extremely hard.

Bears rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (left, sacking Cal's Jared Goff in 2015), a sixth-round draft pick from Utah, has been impressive in early practices at Bears training camp. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune)

“I have to sometimes remind him to make sure to stay away from the quarterback and the throwing motion and he actually came up to me [Monday] and apologized for it. But you can’t fault a kid for trying to play hard, trying to get to the quarterback. So I told him, ‘When we get to the preseason, do it as much as you want.’

‘Explosive offense’

Bears defenders already have noticed the difference in the Bears’ offense under Matt Nagy, but Prince Amukamara’s recognition of Mitch Trubisky’s “stage presence” might be the most noteworthy endorsement.

“This offense looks explosive,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “They have a lot of huge pieces, a lot of weapons, especially Mitch [Trubisky]. He looks like a veteran. I’m just looking at his stage presence, just how he coordinators everybody; how he calls plays; his presence in the pocket; They’ve been looking good so far.”

Kush vs. Daniels

While rookie James Daniels, the Bears’ second-round draft pick, learns Nagy’s offense with second- and third-team reps, veteran Eric Kush is starting at left guard. Kush’s familiarity with Nagy’s offense might give him the edge, unless Daniels forces the issue.

Kush has started five games in four seasons in the NFL, including his first start with the Chiefs in 2013, when Nagy was the quarterbacks coach.

“He’s doing a good job because he knows this offense,” Nagy said. “He’s bigger and stronger. Mentally, the game has slowed down for him. And Kush is never going to shy away from competition, and that’s the best part I like about Kush is that he’s like, ‘Bring it on,’ And competition is great. Once we get going in the preseason, there are going to be some competition amongst the whole team with each other, and that’s how we get better.”