How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Bears get their next shot at the first victory of the Matt Nagy era by hosting the Seahawks on “Monday Night Football.” The marquee Week 2 matchup gives the club another opportunity to make an impression on national television after delivering one stellar half of football in a Week 1 loss to Green Bay.

The big messages coming out of that season-opening defeat to the Packers were largely positive. The Bears dominated the first half against one of the NFC’s top contenders before unraveling in the final 20-plus minutes. Yes, that second fact put the team in a 0-1 hole to open the season, but it was a game full of encouraging performances with 15 contests still to go.

In fact, the odds makers list the Bears as 3.5-point favorites to topple the Seahawks, a position they were rarely in under John Fox. There’s optimism around the Bears that they’re finally making progress on the field, which is usually the step before emerging as a playoff contender.

But the Bears can ill-afford falling into an 0-2 record if they want to make a real push at winning the NFC North this season. The Packers and Vikings are tied atop the division with 1-0-1 records after their 29-29 tie Sunday. If the Bears can get to 1-1 with a win over the Seahawks, they’ll be in a solid position after two challenging, prime time matchups to open the season.

Our experts are largely expecting them to do just that. Four of our five writers pick the Bears to beat the Seahawks, and the only holdout, Patrick Finley, picks Seattle to win by just one point. They’re all expecting a close, thrilling game, and they’re largely expecting the Bears to be the ones to come out on top.

Here’s how to tune into the Bears’ Week 2 matchup on “Monday Night Football.”

How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks, Week 2

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

