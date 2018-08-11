Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from Saturday’s practice

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ 15th training-camp practice Saturday night:

Bye-bye, Bourbonnais

The Bears said farewell to their fans, shooting off fireworks after a sold-out practice at Ward Field at Olivet Nazarene University.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks said it felt like a high school game, joking he looked for his parents in the stands.

Bears running back Jordan Howard stretches during practice in May. |

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP photo

Even more exciting: “Knowing that I’m going home tomorrow,” he said.

The Bears will hold a closed-to-the-public practice Sunday before packing up. They’ll practice in Denver against the Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cody at center

Even though the Bears were pleased with second-round draft pick James Daniels’ debut at center, coach Matt Nagy sounded certain that Cody Whitehair would remain his starter.



“We like where Cody is. Cody is doing a great job,” Nagy said. “If you go back to OTAs, this is what we said — we said we want to make sure we keep him honing in on that position, get those reps.

“The center is like playing quarterback. So if you start moving guys around to different spots, now you’re playing with fire.”

Injuries and moves

Running back Jordan Howard, who didn’t play Thursday after banging his knee during the week, practiced.

• Receivers Allen Robinson (veteran rest day) and Taylor Gabriel (foot), running back Benny Cunningham (shoulder), cornerback Prince Amukamara (groin) and linebacker Josh Woods (finger) did not practice.

• Receiver Javon Wims hurt his quad, and cornerback Marcus Cooper bruised his right knee during practice.

• The Bears signed running back Knile Davis and waived offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson.

Up next

The Bears’ final practice in Bourbonnais on Sunday is closed to the public.