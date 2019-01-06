Bears vs. Eagles, 2019 NFC Wild Card Game: Live updates and game highlights

Eagles 3, Bears 0: A Leonard Floyd sack on third down puts an end to the Eagles’ drive, forcing them to settle for a 43-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.

Bears 0, Eagles 0: The Eagles have already pushed the ball near the red zone on their first drive after a third-down pass over the middle to Alshon Jeffery moved the chains.

It’s also worth noting that Deon Bush started at free safety for the Bears, so Eddie Jackson (listed as active) didn’t open the game on the field. It’s unclear how much he’ll play today after missing the past two games due to injury.

Bears 0, Eagles 0: The Bears will open the game on defense after winning the coin toss and electing to defer. Get ready to hear the Bear Raid Siren, folks.

Before the game

The Bears’ quest to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Chicago for the first time in over 30 years starts Sunday with an NFC Wild Card Game matchup against the Eagles. Expect a raucous scene at Soldier Field for much of the afternoon as the city hosts its first NFL postseason game since 2011.

The first season under head coach Matt Nagy has been so successful that Super Bowl ambitions no longer seem unreasonable. The acquisition of Khalil Mack prior to the season lit a fire under one of the league’s best defenses and Nagy’s creative play calling has allowed the offense to progress enough to make the team competitive every week.

The Eagles have one advantage over these Bears, however, and that’s their past playoff experience from last year’s championship run. Postseason football can be a whole different ballgame than what goes on in the regular season. Will the Bears be up to task after their impressive 12-4 campaign? The Eagles likely won’t be an easy out after winning five of their final six games to slip into the last playoff spot in the NFC.

Here’s how to tune into the Bears’ 2019 playoff opener. This post will be updated regularly throughout the game with results, highlights and more.

How to watch Bears vs. Eagles, 2019 NFL Playoffs

Time: 3:40 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live