Brewers 2, Cubs 1: Game highlights and notes

MARYVALE, Ariz. — The Cubs played mostly minor leaguers in their spring opener, won by the Brewers on Eric Sogard’s two-run triple off Dario Alvarez in the fourth inning.

Somber opening

To honor victims of last week’s school shooting in Florida, the Cubs and Brewers wore hats bearing the

Happ

logo and team colors of Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives. Flags at the stadium flew at half-staff.

Anthony Rizzo, a Douglas graduate, did not play Friday; he is scheduled to make his spring debut in the Cubs’ home exhibition opener Saturday.

Happ at the top

Switch-hitting Ian Happ, last year’s versatile and productive rookie, could be a big part of filling this year’s leadoff spot for the Cubs.

That’s where he batted in the spring opener, hitting the first of the game to left field for an out and grounding an 0-2 pitch to first for another in his two at-bats Friday.

Manager Joe Maddon said Happ is one of “probably four” candidates he plans to audition for a piece of the leadoff mix-and-match plan this season.

And, yes, Kyle Schwarber could get a piece of that action, Maddon said.

Web gems

Two of the only three projected 25-man roster guys in the game for the Cubs turned in two of the best defensive plays of the game, including third baseman Tommy La Stella on the Cubs’ first fielding chance of the spring.

He charged a slow roller by Keon Broxton, barehanded the ball and threw out the speedy Broxton while falling to the grass. Two innings later, center fielder Happ saved at least two runs with a diving catch of Jesus Aguilar’s shallow fly for the final out, leaving the bases loadd.

Tommy two-way

La Stella also delivered a two-out, opposite-field single to left in the top of the third off right-hander Oliver Drake to send home Mike Freeman from second for the Cubs’ first run. He went 1-for-2.

On deck

Saturday, Rangers at Cubs at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz., Eddie Butler vs. Clayton Blackburn, 670-AM radio, 2:05 p.m.,

