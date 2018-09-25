Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. is putting Robin Lopez in quite a predicament

Robin Lopez’s unselfishness only goes so far.

The Bulls veteran big man entered the start of training camp this week in an interesting predicament.

On one hand he has a history of being the ultimate locker room guy. Helpful to young players at the drop of his often-worn Seattle Mariners hat.

On the other hand the latest young guy the Bulls brass would like to see Lopez mentor is a 19-year-old rookie trying to take Lopez’s job.

There’s the rub.

So what Lopez did first-round pick Wendell Carter Jr. get a dose of on Tuesday, as the Bulls officially started training camp?

“It’s a little bit of both,’’ Carter said with a snicker. “Yeah, anytime we’re on the court he’s coming at me, but I feel like that’s the only way I can get better. If he comes out just trying to teach me, teach me, without going hard every play then I won’t really learn. I feel like in my opinion you learn more from the players than the coaches. You learn from your teammates more than the coaches or assistant coaches.’’

And Carter is a willing sponge these days.

The starting center spot is really the only position that is not penciled in right now. Because of his age [30] and experience, Lopez would likely at least begin the regular season as a starter, but nothing has been promised.

Carter is well aware of that.

“Robin Lopez is a phenomenal player,’’ Carter said when asked about trying to win that spot. “We’re both competitors, and we’re just both competing for that spot. Coach [Fred Hoiberg] said that spot is open so I’m coming into training camp thinking there are no defined starters. Just coming in and trying to prove myself every day.’’

What Carter has in his favor, and already gave a nice glimpse of back in Summer League, is an ability to switch out on a guard defensively and hold his own on that island. Not bad for a 6-foot-10, 250-pounder, especially with the Bulls coaching staff looking to implement a new switching-style defense.

“That’s going to be a weapon for us,’’ Hoiberg said of Carter. “Obviously that was our primary defense this summer in Vegas to see how everything looked with the switching. I thought Wendell was as good as anyone we had as far as moving his feet, great anticipation. When the guard got by him he pursued the play and had a lot of unbelievable blocks from behind, so he certainly is a guy we will feel comfortable with if and when we do go to that defense, but right now it’s still all about the basics … but at some point we will go to the switch and then certainly have that as a weapon.’’

It’s that “some point’’ by Hoiberg that should open the most eyes.

Lopez is a free agent after this year, and will certainly be a serious trade candidate at “some point’’ this season.

No wonder Hoiberg wants Carter shadowing Lopez as much as possible in camp, whether Lopez likes it or not.

“Robin is really good for Wendell,’’ Hoiberg said. “The fact [Lopez is] going into his 11th year and he’s a 30-year-old and consummate pro and great vet to teach Wendell what it’s all about to be a professional, and Wendell is not backing down at all.’’