Eloy Jimenez to miss White Sox series vs. Orioles on bereavement leave

BALTIMORE – Rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss the White Sox’ three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on the bereavement list, the team said Monday.

Jimenez’ grandmother died Sunday night, and Jimenez returned to his hometown of Santo Domingo, D.R. The Sox open the series against the Orioles Monday night at Camden Yards. Jimenez is expected to rejoin the team Friday when it returns home to play the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox recalled outfielder Nicky Delmonico from Class AAA Charlotte.

Signed to a six-year, $43 million contract with two club options on March 22, Jimenez is batting .231/.286./372 with three homers, five doubles and eight RBI. He has played every inning of every game in left field.

Eloy Jimenez in the dugout before a game at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Since belting his first two career home runs on the same night against the Yankees April 12, Jimenez is 3-for-31 including a homer against the Tigers Thursday in Detroit.

Jimenez is very close to his family, including grandparents. He takes a knee before his first at-bat in every game and wears red batting gloves in honor of his late grandfather, Martin Guererro, who passed away in 2017.

The bereavement list may be used when a player finds it necessary to leave his team to attend to a serious illness or death in his or his spouse’s immediate family. A player must miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven.