“Everything is clicking” early for White Sox SS Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson doesn’t have to look far in the White Sox clubhouse to find a struggling teammate.

Like, really struggling.

Yolmer Sanchez, next to his locker at his left, has two hits in his first 28 plate appearances. Daniel Palka, nearby in the other direction, has none in 26.

Anderson, meanwhile, is anything but. In fact, the 25-year-old shortstop is hitting almost everything in sight with 17 hits in 33 plate appearances and a .515/.529/.758 hitting line.

Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson (7) hits an RBI-double against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) ORG XMIT: TXRR106

It’s early, and such a small sample size, but Anderson did have a good spring and believes he can maintain better numbers than what he put up the first 2 1/2 seasons of his career (.258/.286/.411).

“Everything is clicking,” Anderson said Wednesday.

It started after he and hitting coach Todd Steverson broke down video during the offseason and came away with a plan to “keep things simple.” The biggest change was keeping the barrel of the bat still in his stance.

“I was loading but my barrel was still moving and I was swinging off, coming off a lot of pitches,” Anderson said. “It’s helping me stay on the inside of the baseball. There’s less movement. Try to keep that bat as still as I can and once I get into that fire stage, just let the hands flow.”

Anderson said the beauty in having had 1,564 at-bats going into the season was that it gave him something to look at, to break down and to fix.

“We dove into his timing,” Steverson said. “How he was getting connected with the pitcher, how he was getting connected and the level of effort he was using to get to his land spot with his front foot. I always thought it was quick, and he rushed through it and swung at some bad pitches. It’s going to happen because it’s baseball but if you can minimize that by putting yourself in position earlier, on time, and see and recognize the pitch better you’re going to cut that down just by controlling your body.”

Anderson said it feels like he’s getting better pitches to hit. Probably because he’s in a better position to see the ball and he’s swinging at fewer pitches out of the zone.

“That’s the thing on hitting — if I get good pitches to hit I’m going to be just fine,” he said. “Being aggressive, but being aggressive in the zone is something I’ve been learning and trying to do for the longest time. It’s all coming together, but I’m still figuring it out.”

Meanwhile, Palka, the team’s home run leader as a rookie in 2018, and Sanchez, the team’s hits (145) and triples (10), are looking for answers. Sanchez singled and flew out deep the opposite way in the Sox’ 10-5 loss Tuesday, so there’s a start, he said.

“The first week was a super struggle, I was like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ ” Sanchez said. “I was swinging at bad pitches, my body was all over the place. But I feel better. Yesterday was a better game and I always try to take what was good into the next day.”

Sanchez and Palka were both in the lineup Wednesday as the Sox (3-7) tried to halt a four-game losing streak. The start of the game was delayed by inclement weather.

“Some guys are able to control [slumps] a little bit easier, a little quicker,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Sometimes failure, depending on how they deal with it, if they’re ready to get back up off the mat and get out there and do what they need to do.”